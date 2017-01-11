*Breakups can often be quite profitable for celebs, and T.I. may be hoping to cash in by speaking out about the demise of his marriage to former singer Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.

During an interview with FOX TV’s “Dish Nation” host Headkrack, the 36-year-old rapper revealed how he, Tiny and their children were doing since news of the divorce made headlines late last year.

“Oh, I’m fine. Kids are great. They had a phenomenal Christmas. Baby’s phenomenal. Everybody’s doing great,” said the “Live Your Life” singer.

Watch T.I. open up in the clip below:

*T.I. also told Headkrack that his ex Tiny is “doing phenomenal,” folk wing news that she moved out of the home they shared together over a year ago.

This latest statement came after T.I. freaked out on Yung Joc and Mo Quick when they asked about his relationship with Tiny on Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 radio station.





Meanwhile in Disney …. Half of the Harris’ got it LIT A photo posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Dec 20, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

In December, Tiny filed for divorce saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The ex-couple have been a hot item since 2001. They married in 2010, and have two sons and a nine-month-old daughter together.

