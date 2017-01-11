*Breakups can often be quite profitable for celebs, and T.I. may be hoping to cash in by speaking out about the demise of his marriage to former singer Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.
During an interview with FOX TV’s “Dish Nation” host Headkrack, the 36-year-old rapper revealed how he, Tiny and their children were doing since news of the divorce made headlines late last year.
“Oh, I’m fine. Kids are great. They had a phenomenal Christmas. Baby’s phenomenal. Everybody’s doing great,” said the “Live Your Life” singer.
Watch T.I. open up in the clip below:
*T.I. also told Headkrack that his ex Tiny is “doing phenomenal,” folk wing news that she moved out of the home they shared together over a year ago.
This latest statement came after T.I. freaked out on Yung Joc and Mo Quick when they asked about his relationship with Tiny on Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 radio station.
In December, Tiny filed for divorce saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”
The ex-couple have been a hot item since 2001. They married in 2010, and have two sons and a nine-month-old daughter together.
Happy Birthday to my King!!!! I’m extremely proud of the fearless young man you’ve become & excited to see the strong young man you’ll continue to grow into. You’re Def.the coolest,smartest,most awesome 12 yr old I know. With the biggest heart I’ve seen on a kid. Your mom & I are lucky to have you & we thank God everyday for blessing our lives with a kick-ass Trouble-Kyd!!! We all Love U buddy!!! Have an amazing day!!!!