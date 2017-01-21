

#youngjoc asks #TI about his divorce. Via @streetz945atl A video posted by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:12am PST

*During a recent Streetz 94.5 radio interview with fellow rapper Yung Joc T.I. playfully shut down all talk about his soon to be ex-wife Tiny and their divorce.

“That ain’t your business, man,” Tip said in the interview. “I know we on air. I’ma tell you on-air, it ain’t your business. There you go.”

Last week, reports surfaced about Tiny moving forward in the divorce proceedings. Bossip reported how lawyers for Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed court docs “asking for a hearing in March that will establish temporary alimony, child support, child custody, visitation and other immediate matters in the split.”

The rapper and self proclaimed King of the South was also asked about the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy drama, and he explained that he “doesn’t really have no worries for it.”

“Really man, I’m just you know, sitting back and watching the show like everybody else man,” Tip said during an appearance on Atlanta’s Streetz Morning Takeover on 94.5. “My little ol’ voice in the midst of all these people who cheering for the foolishness ain’t going to, you know.”

You can listen to the chatter via the player below:

