*On Thursday, January 5, the hosts decipher the meaning of sex dreams and co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley confesses her crazy dream about a woman and just wait till you hear the interpretation!

Plus, the ladies welcome The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Girardi who teases how quickly things get out of hand on the hit reality show; she also admits that she’s more comfortable in her own skin now when she channels her risqué alter ego Erika Jayne!

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Crazy Girl Sex Dream!

Erika Girardi Explains How Quickly ‘RHOBH’ Gets Out Of Hand!

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Crazy Girl Sex Dream!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: So, you guys, it actually kinda freaked me out a little bit, but I actually have sex dreams with a woman!

[The Real audience ooohs and cheers.]

Tamera: I do.

Adrienne Hougton: Well, I guess that means you’re open to new opportunities!

[Co-host Loni Love reacts in shock.]

[The Real audience claps.]

READ RELATED STORY: TAMERA MOWRY HOUSLEY’S DAD’S EPIC WEDDING DAY DANCE FAIL (WATCH)

Tamera: Hold up.

Adrienne: Wait a minute, wait a minute. Wait a second…is it me?!

Tamera: Yes it is!

Adrienne: ALL RIGHT!!!!

[Tamera laughs.]

[The Real audience claps.]

Adrienne: YES! YES! [And laughs.]

Watch this episode — January 5th on The Real — check local listings.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.