*A source close to thye situation, says that a story we ran yesterday about how Tamron Hall’s expected to stay with the “Today” show family after former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly takes over the time slot is not the complete truth of situation. In fact, NBC is pushing Hall out all together despite having a top rated morning show. But why? Peep the steaming hot tea below.

“Tamron’s contract is up in February and they’re not giving her a good faith offer to stay,” the source exclusively tells EUR/Electronic Urban Report. “NBC is trying to replace her with Megyn Kelly, but NBC wants everybody to believe that this is a really beautiful deal and everybody is kumbaya….. and that is not the case.”

Since Billy Bush’s departure (following his termination), Hall and Roker have been #1 for seven weeks as hosts of the “Today” show.

“So how are you going to replace a number one show with Megyn Kelly?,” asks our source, who has known Hall for 25 years.

“The other thing is that NBC is trying to cover up the fact that Megyn Kelly only had two offers. One from Fox and one from NBC. She wasn’t in demand because of her past statements,” which include calling Michelle Obama whinny, saying that Sandra Bland would be alive if she had simply obeyed the police officer, proudly asserting that Jesus is white, and “all the racial things” that many have not been quick to forgive.

“They’re trying to move Tamron out of NBC. They offered her less money and a vague role and they are replacing her with such a bigoted person … and there’s no reason to.”

It’s a typical white “envy” recipe that our source says has Hall ready to walk away from her NBC and MSNBC post all together when her contract expires next month.

While NBC refuses to let Hall be great, it’s interesting to note that Kelly took a major pay cut to join the network, as no other network wanted to touch her.

“There’s a reason why she took twelve million as opposed to twenty million at Fox. She didn’t want to stay at Fox because Hannity and O’Reilly were after her. They hate her. They think she played both sides of the fence on the Roger Ailes sexual harassment thing. She wanted outta there so she took less money… eight million dollars less to work at NBC.”

Meanwhile, Al Roker is not here for the Megyn Kelly takeover either, and he’s also “pissed” because NBC offered Hall “millions less than what they offered Billy Bush… and other white people.”

The source says NBC will try to “spin it as the good faith offer” when in reality it’s one of those “we want you to leave” offers.

“She’s really irritated that they’re trying to paint this like it’s a mutual thing and everybody’s on board. Tamron’s done. I think if she leaves NBC she has to leave MSNBC. So that’s the real deal.”

Our source added, “Al Roker is not happy being taken off. They were number one before they hired Billy Bush and then he got fired and they continued to be number one. They need a white guy in there to make them credible?”

The source also says to stay tuned for when/if NBC attempts “to paint her out like she’s being difficult with negotiations.”

“They’re offering her less money than what she’s making now. I’m sure she’s going to get picked up by another network because she’s extremely popular.”

By inviting Kelly (and Greta Van Susteren) into the family, NBC is taking on a more conservative tone for Trump’s alt-right America. The network is also trying to beat Fox news by being Fox news. Media insiders are buzzing that Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, wants NBC to become “the next Fox News.”

“They had the number one cable show for years and there were times that (Kelly) beat O’Reilly’s numbers,” our source points out. “Here’s another interesting tidbit, Tucker Carlson took over for Megyn Kelly and doubled her ratings. So her star was fading on Fox because her stuff with Trump diminished her, and then the Roger Ailes stuff diminished her even more.”

In other words, if you get close to this rosy picture that NBC is painting, you will see that it stinks. But as our source notes, it would be a “bad PR move if they didn’t say: “We offered her money but she just wanted to leave.”

“No, she didn’t want to leave. They forced her out, and I don’t think she cares that people know that.”