*This MLK day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream and President Barack Obama believed in Hope.

The 44th president of the United States Barack Obama made history as the first Black president of the United States and also a two term President.

I derive much inspiration for dreams coming true. It was not an easy journey for Obama to get to the White House but he overcame issues such as bullying and racism and more. He also rose above color before and during his presidency.

In addition, Michelle has been a supportive wife and mother and has inspired many women to believe in themselves.

Their eight years at the White House was scandal free and they brought dignity to the most famous house in the world and made dreams of many come true who would not have necessarily visited the White House.

Barack and Michelle had a sound education. It helps to have a good education to assist in one’s aspirations. History will be kind to Obama’s legacy as history has been kind to MLK’s.

EURweb.COM contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com