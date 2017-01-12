*Tessa Thompson and Lance Reddick are set to star in the upcoming indie “Little Woods,” with Lily James, James Badge Dale and Luke Kirby also joining the cast, reports Deadline.

The film, dubbed a modern Western, tells the story of two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

“Little Woods” marks the directorial debut of Nia DaCosta, who also penned the script. Rachael Fung and Gabrielle Nadig are producing.

Thompson, whose credits include “Creed” and HBO series “Westworld,” can next be seen in Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and opposite Natalie Portman in Alex Garland’s “Annihilation.”