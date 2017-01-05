*Kim Burrell continues to feel the punitive effect of her anti-gay sermon, and has now lost her popular weekly show at Texas Southern University’s KTRK as a result.

The controversy started after video of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church went viral. In it, she spoke against homosexuality and said “the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.”

In a statement released Wednesday, TSU says Burrell’s new show, “Bridging the Gap,” would no longer be airing Sunday afternoons on the university’s radio station, KTSU (90.9 FM).

When the show debuted in June, TSU said “Bridging the Gap” would feature the singer’s “unique take on music, life and society”:

This radio show is Burrell’s first venture as a radio host. She plans to give her fans and new listeners a mix of encouragement and entertainment. Bridging the Gap will feature special segments, including “You Thought It, I Said It,” “Losing My Religion”, and “Summary of Hope.” The weekly show will also feature special guest appearances from music artists in Jazz, R&B and Gospel.

TSU’s decision comes one day after Ellen DeGeneres dis-invited Burrell from her show, where she was to join Pharrell for a performance of their song “I See a Victory” from the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack.