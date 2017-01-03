AAFCA Report presented by EURweb sheds the spotlight on the supporting players in ‘Fences.’

*The classic August Wilson play first starred James Earl Jones and Mary Alice in its Broadway debut in 1987. Its most recent incarnation on Broadway with acting legends Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in 2010 continues to be a relevant story that invites introspection and sparks conversation.

Set in the 1950s in Pittsburgh, PA, Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) strives to provide for his family as a sanitation worker. Maxson once dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player but was deemed too old when the major leagues began admitting black athletes. Bitter over his missed opportunity and inequality on his job, Troy creates further tension in his family when he cheats on his supportive wife (Viola Davis) and squashes his son’s (Jovan Adepo) chance sports to possibly visit his own glory as a professional athlete.

Much of the cast from the Broadway run returned for the film under the direction of Washington to give the same riveting performances that awarded Tony Awards for Washington and Davis. Mykelti Williamson as Troy’s disabled brother, Russell Hornsby as his oldest son and Stephen Henderson as Troy’s best friend also shine bright on celluloid with superlative performances.

As a supporter and fan of August Wilson’s depiction of African-American stories, The African American Film Critics Association is deeply enamored with Washington’s efforts to bring this important, and universal story about an American family to the big screen. We invite you to watch our interview with some of “Fences” talented ensemble cast and strongly encourage you to see this adapation for yourself when it hits screens nationwide on Christmas Day.

Cameron Penny, for The AAFCA Report