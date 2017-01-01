*Recently, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 15 films in the “Documentary Feature” category that will advance in the voting process for the 89th Academy Awards®.

One hundred forty-five films were originally submitted in the category. “I Am Not Your Negro,” a bold new documentary inspired by legendary writer, James Baldwin, created by master filmmaker, Raoul Peck and narrated by Hollywood A-lister, Samuel L. Jackson, proudly takes position as one of the 15 selected and moves one step closer to a full nomination!

Academy Awards

The Academy’s Documentary Branch determined the shortlist in a preliminary round of voting. In the coming weeks, Documentary Branch members will select the five nominees from among the 15 titles and will announce their final selections on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

See The Academy’s shortlist here: http://www.oscars.org/news/15-documentary-features-advance-2016-oscar-race.”I Am Not Your Negro” Also nominated for 89th NAACP Image Award.

The Congratualations continues! This week, the nominees for the 89th NAACP Image Awards were announced and I Am Not Your Negro firmly claims a spot as one of the nominees for “Outstanding Documentary!”

Other contenders for the category include: 13th (Netflix), Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (The People’s Poet, LLC), Miss Sharon Jones (Cabin Creek Films) and Olympic Pride, American Prejudice (Coffee Bluff Pictures).

Wait There’s More

Liquid Soul also sends a special Congratulationsto the following film projects on our roster who have also been nominated in various categories for 89th NAACP Image Awards:

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“United Shades of America” (CNN)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America” (CNN)

Outstanding Motion Picture

“The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Nate Parker – “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Madina Nalwanga – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

David Oyelowo – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aja Naomi King – “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Nate Parker “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture – (Film)

Mira Nair – “Queen of Katwe” (Walt Disney Studios)

Nate Parker – “The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – (Television or Film)

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana” (Walt Disney Studios)

We have had the esteemed pleasure of working behind the scenes on the amplification of these films and we are extremely excited to join in the celebration of their success!

The 89th NAACP Image Awards will air as a two-hour LIVE TV special on Saturday, February 11, 2017on TV ONE and will be hosted by funny man, Anthony Anderson.

To see a full list of nominees, click here: http://www.naacp.org/latest/naacp-image-award-nominations-announced/.

See What All the Buzz is About

“One of the best movies you are likely to see this year.”

– Manohla Dargis, The New York Times

“A transcendent documentary. A meditation on the prophetic brilliance and the very being of James Baldwin.”

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“A fascinating and gorgeous and very powerful film.”

– Bob Mondello, NPR

IDA Documentary Award Winner for Best Writing; Nominee for Best Feature

Gotham Award Nominee for Best Documentary

5 Cinema Eye Honors Nominations, including Best Picture and Best Direction

4 Festival Audience Awards including Toronto, Hamptons, Chicago and Philadelphia

In Theaters February 3, 2017

Social Media

Facebook: /JamesBaldwinMovie

Twitter: @iAmNotYourNegro

Instagram: @iAmNotYourNegro

Official Website: www.iAmNotYourNegroFilm.com

source:

Liquid Soul Press

publicity@ goliquidsoul.com