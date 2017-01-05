*DETROIT – The Impact Network, the only African American owned and operated Christian television network in the U.S., has been added to Charter Communications’ Spectrum Silver package in select markets. The network features programming on urban ministries and gospel lifestyle entertainment.

“We’re thrilled with the commitment of diversity to all communities by the entire Charter Communications organization. Charter Communications has shown its power, support and commitment to minorities, women and the African-American community by offering The Impact Network to its customers,” said Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Founder and CEO, of The Impact Network. “We strive to be the foremost innovative television network with inspirational and empowering programming.”

The Impact Network’s mission is to provide exceptional Christian and educational programming. It empowers the spiritual, physical, financial and emotional needs of the community and viewers. The network line-up includes television ministries by Impact Founder & CEO Bishop Wayne T. Jackson Bishop TD Jakes, Dr. Creflo Dollar, Pastor Paula White, Pastor Rod Parsley, Bishop IV Hilliard, Bishop Charles Blake, Bishop Stanly Williams, Bishop Paul Morton, Pastor Joel Osteen and more. It also offers original programming like Dr. Beverly Jackson’s “Living Free,” “The Jewel Tankard Show,” legendary gospel icon Bobby Jones, “Impact Better Health/Diet Free Life” with Dr. Robert Ferguson, and much, much more.

It enriches viewers’ lives with Christian-themed and family-oriented health, fitness, financial, and family entertainment. The Impact Network strives to be the foremost innovative television network locally and abroad with exclusive programming.

About The Impact Network:

The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the fastest growing African-American one hundred percent (100%) independently owned Christian network in the United States with diverse family oriented programming. Expanding on Comcast Xfinity and Charter Spectrum, The Impact Network is expected to reach over 75 million households in the United States, Africa, the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands.

More information is available at www.watchimpact.com

source: PRnewswire