*Today, Monday, January 30, “The Real” kicks off the week with guest co-host Kandi Burruss. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star responds to NeNe Leakes’ recent comments and gives an update on why her friendship with fellow housewife Phaedra Parks has taken a turn.

Plus, from the Oscar nominated “Fences” and “Hidden Figures,” 10 year old sensation Saniyya Sidney reveals who will be joining her at the big awards ceremony and what actress she idolizes.



Kandi Burruss On Her Friendship With Phaedra Parks

Who Does Saniyya Sidney Wants To Be When She Grows Up?!

Kandi Burruss: Obviously the fans don’t… You guys don’t get to see anything, but what they show you on television. Theres a lot of stuff that happens, that you know, you’re not privy to. And then a lot of the girls, try to show you one thing on camera, but then they’re different off camera, okay. And I have been holding back as far as with Phaedra, I love Phaedra. But you know, over the years, when she would come at me and do different things and some things that happened off camera that I was like, I thought was really foul, I held back because I was thinking you know, as a friend, I’m not really supposed to go there. But, as a friend if we fall out, you’re not really supposed to dog me and keep doing stuff to taunt me either.

Kandi: So this year, coming into this year, I said you know what, from now on everytime she say something to me crazy or everytime she does something to my husband or my family crazy, I’m just going to let her have it. And that’s just how it’s going to be.

Kandi: Don’t start nothin’ won’t be nothin’.

