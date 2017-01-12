*Keep the lights on because on Thursday, January 12, “The Real” welcomes back guest co-host Mel B who joins the ladies, as they discuss whether they prefer the lights on or off during sexy time and the unique place one host finds special in her house.

Plus, NBA champion, television personality and wellness advocate, John Salley shares what made him become a vegan and how to swap some of your favorite meals with vegan friendly alternatives.

Lights On or Lights Off?

Why John Salley Became A Vegan

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Television

Tamera Mowry-Housley: I like lights off. I mean, I don’t mind doing it in the day, it’s just I’m a very busy woman.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Tamera: So it usually happens at night in my closet in the dark. And I love it.

Loni Love: In your closet?

[The Real audience laughs.]

Tamera: We just end up in the closet. I don’t know why.

Mel B: Are you afraid that your kids are going to come in? Because I have the knock on the door rule.

Tamera: True. Yes, because we have to kids.

Mel B: You have to knock on the door before you come in my bedroom.

Adrienne Houghton: That’s a big closet, isn’t it?

Tamera: It’s not that big. It’s just right, it fits the both of us.

