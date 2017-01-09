*(Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) presents 68 filmmakers, whose works will be screened at the BHERC’s 23rd Annual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase January 13 through 15, 2017 at The Harmony Gold Theater and Raleigh Studios in Hollywood California.

Local radio, television, civic groups, cinema schools and the artistic community are urged to encourage groups to attend the festival that has launched the careers of many talents who have become big names in Hollywood.

Go to BHERC.org for tickets and information.

The BHERC films screen in blocks that include a Q&A with directors, cast and crew immediately following. These stories include topics on Social Justice, which looks deeper into social justice issues that will inspire, challenge and entertain; Uncommon Women, compelling women-centered narratives, with female protagonists designed to appeal to a female and male audience; Loving, diverse films about the many types and issues of love and relationships of all kind; Documentary, a “slice of life” set to real-life storytelling based on the real world, real people; Comedy, light hearted and written to amuse and heal the soul through laughter and Drama, intrigue, suspense and complicated characters presented in varied stories that portray realistic characters in conflict..

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Blacks in film and television. Celebrate the artistry by supporting our filmmakers, with diverse topics, stories, techniques and broad themes multi-layered with humor, drama and reality.

Opening Night Festivities are $55; “A Great Day in Black Hollywood” Awards Gala $50.00; “An Evening with Films With A Purpose $25.00; a Block of Films is only $15 for students with ID and $20 for the general public; All Day Pass $50; Closing Night Reception $25 (Soul Food & Film); and Weekend Pass (includes Opening Night, All Day Pass for films, Closing Night Reception, T-Shirt and BHERC Commemorative Bag) $150. For complete information, please visit www.BHERC.org or call (310) 284-3170.

Highlights from the 2016 Opening Night Festivities included emcee William Allen Young and honorees Ron Brewington, a noted broadcaster; filmmakers Julie Dash, Charles Burnett & Billy Woodberry; Industry exec Larry Chatman, and EURweb’s actress/author & community supporter LaRita Shelby.

LIKE us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter & Instagram, be active, engaged and inspired… Festival Contact: John Forbes 310-284-3170 @ [email protected] & Media Contact: Publicity4you 818-749-9695 @ [email protected]

Facebook: Black.Hollywood.9

Twitter: @Bhercdotorg

Instagram: @Bhercdotorg

#bherc #aafm #semanly