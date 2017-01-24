*Perhaps Tiny is having second thoughts about splitting with hubby T.I.?

The singer and reality star was in the middle of a livestream when she said she doesn’t need to “go back to T.I.,” but rather, he needs to “come on back to me.”

Watch below:

It was Tiny who filed for divorce from Tip in December.

The couple married in 2010 and have three children together, including their daughter Heiress, born in March of 2016.

Trouble in their marriage seemed to spiral when Tiny was spotted in a Halloween photo cozied up with Floyd Mayweather. T.I. and Mayweather were involved in a brawl two years prior, which centered on an alleged affair between Tiny and the boxer.