

*Today, January 16, “The Real” celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with his youngest daughter, Reverend Bernice King.

Plus, CNN commentator Angela Rye guest co-hosts and lets loose with her unrestrained opinion on President-Elect Donald Trump’s long awaited press conference and his assertion that CNN is “fake news.”

Watch CNN Commentator Angela Rye speak on Donald Trump and “Fake News”

Jeannie Mai: Angela, you happen to work for CNN, what do you take of this comment regarding CNN being “fake news”?

Angela Rye: So I think that Donald Trump’s entire Twitter account is fake news.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Angela: Um I don’t think that uh we should take his words too seriously. We should take them with a grain of salt. He has bullied reporters through out. We’ve seen him bully people from the moment he slid down that escalator. I shouldn’t say slid down. Because he glided down. He didn’t fall… although… Anyway, but um [Laughs.] I just think we’ve seen him do this kind of through out and there’s no surprises here. Donald Trump does not like news where it is bad for him, right? Anything is fake, if he doesn’t like it.

