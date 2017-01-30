*If Tom Brady thought he could just be Donald Trump‘s buddy and not have to answer questions about the new president’s actions in just 10 days in office, apparently he lives in Trump’s “alternative facts” world, too.

Nope, those days are over according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. As she adroitly points out that after this past weekend in the wake of the country in total chaos and raging in anger and fear at Trump’s decision to turn America’s back on refugees.

Nope, not after this season, when Colin Kaepernick was hated on (and that’s putting it mildly) from coast to coast for trying to draw attention to the shortcomings of our country.

And especially not when he’s about to command the NFL’s biggest stage.

Brady and the New England Patriots arrive here Monday, a few hours before the Super Bowl “Opening Night.” While the event has turned into a circus – this is where Brady famously got a marriage proposal from a Mexican TV reporter in a wedding dress – he can expect to get some tough questions about Trump. As well he should. Trump’s campaign was steeped in racism, bigotry and misogyny, and he has doubled down on his hatred in his first week as president. It’s left Americans across the country angry and frightened, fearful that the ideals that have made this country exceptional for more than 200 years are being abandoned. Brady might not agree with Trump’s views or his policies, as he seemed to indicate last week during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” radio show. His support might have more to do with Trump’s many golf courses than the man himself. But in refusing to publicly disavow Trump’s actions, Brady is giving tacit endorsement to both Trump and the chaos he has created. “Why does that make such a big deal?” Brady said when his friendship with Trump was raised. “I don’t understand that. … I don’t want to get into it, but just – if you know someone, it doesn’t mean that you agree with everything that they say or do. Right? “There’s things I don’t believe [in], absolutely. I don’t believe in, you know, there’s a lot of things,” Brady continued. “Not to denounce anything, it’s just that there’s different things that I feel like, you know … I don’t agree with everything. That’s fine, right?” No, it’s not.

Yes, Tom Brady is gonna have some serious ‘splainin’ to do this week that we’re sure he don’t want to do. To which we say, “tough titty.”

In the meantime, you can get the rest of this story at MSN News.