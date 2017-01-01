*Tracey Edmonds is teaming with Centric for a new 8-episode series called “Queen Boss,” which aims to find the sharpest African American female entrepreneurs and have them compete for the business opportunity of a lifetime.

Black women represent the fasting-growing group of entrepreneurs in America, and “Queen Boss” will field contestants to determine whose concept will net them the title of CEO.

According to the press release, 3 new female entrepreneurs will step into the “Queen Boss Conference Room” each week, where they’ll pitch their products to a panel of celebrity judges including Vanessa Simmons, Lauren Lake, Kandi Burruss, Carla Hall, Mikki Taylor, Lisa Price, Rakia Reynolds, Angela Benton and Robin Wilson. The entrepreneurs will put them to the test to see who has the product, passion, and potential to win the competition.

Each episode features two rounds of competition, and the business challenges will range from executing the perfect elevator pitch, out-trading the local professionals working the SoHo flea market, and creating a viral marketing on social media. The ladies will take their skills out of the boardroom and into the streets of New York City to prove they have what it tales to win the competition.

The 6 winners return for a semi-final and final round episodes, as the judges narrow the field and ultimately select one woman to win the grand prize of $25,000 — the “Queen Boss Start-Up Fund” to get her business off the ground and the title of “Queen Boss!”

The series is produced by Ora TV, with Jon Housman the Executive Producer and Blake Levin the Showrunner and Executive Producer of the series. SWSI Media co-produced, with Heidi Lehmann, Marci Weisler, and Suzette Cabildo serving as Co-Executive Producers. Leonard Burnett, Jamie Schutz, and Lindsay Roth also produced.

“Queen Boss” premieres Saturday, January 14 at 10:00 PM ET on Centric.