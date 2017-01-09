*All of Orlando, Florida is looking for a man who police say shot and killed one of their own, a 17-year veteran, wife and mother of two. Tragically, a second officer was killed during a traffic accident moments later in the sudden rush to find the suspect, who remains at large.

This morning, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was attempting to arrest the man at a Walmart when the perpetrator started firing.

“I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down,” witness James Herman told WFTV. The officer was wearing protective gear and returned fire.

“The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today,” the department tweeted this morning. “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.”

The department shared several photos of Clayton on social media, calling her a hero and a woman who always had a smile for the kids. “Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across,” one tweet read.

According to officials, Clayton was also among the first officers to arrive on scene at the horrific mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub last year.

Police later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend last month.

Florida Blue Alert

Sadly, a second tragedy took place during the intense manhunt to find Loyd.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was on his police motorcycle when he was killed in a traffic accident.

According to officials, “a motorist turned in front of him. Based on eyewitness testimony, he had a green light, he was not traveling at any (high) rate of speed.”

Loyd, meanwhile, is still at large. Authorities are offering a $60,000 reward.

“We’re going to bring this dirtbag to justice and he’s going to jail,” Orlando police Chief John Mina said.

