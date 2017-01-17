*A trailer has been released for a new web series executive produced by Issa Rae of HBO’s “Insecure” and Jussie Smollet of Fox’s “Empire.”

“Giants,” created, written and directed by James Bland, follows millennials Journee, Malachi and Ade (played by Bland, Vanessa Baden and William Catlett) “determined to live life on their own terms, no matter the cost. But they quickly learn that when life starts to kick your ass, you either lie down, or fight back,” according to the film’s synopsis.

In the two-minute trailer, Journee’s job and life are at risk as she struggles with manic depression; Malachi takes on apparent prostitution after his acknowledge gn his model career is going nowhere; and Ade continues to pursue dancing, despite his father disowning him since he didn’t become an engineer and a woman believing that he is gay.

Also, Journee and Malachi try to duck their landlord as they struggle to pay rent, and Malachi becomes the victim of an armed robbery.

Following a successful IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign, the first of six 20-minute episodes of “Giants” will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 25, on Issa Rae’s YouTube channel.

Watch the trailer below.