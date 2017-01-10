*Social Media trolls are coming for Jennifer Hudson’s head because the singer appeared in a music video campaign for Shell.

In the video, Hudson performs a song called “Best Day Of My Life” alongside Pixie Lott and four other musicians, in order to promote the brand’s support of clean energy.

However the Daily Star reports that the new judge of “The Voice” UK has been attacked by environmentalists for participating in the Make The Future campaign, with one user even telling her to kill herself.

The video has been watched more than 100 million times on Shell’s Facebook page, and Hudson is being targeted for working with the ‘evil’ oil firm. One user made a slew of abusive posts on the video, which called for Jennifer to put ‘a rope round her neck’ and ‘jump’.

He continued in another comment: “Jennifer Hudson how’s about you innovate some white phosphorus all over your body and roll around until your skin melts off your bones.”

He also deemed her the “scum of the earth” and suggested she “eat a broken glass sandwich and put it on Instagram.”

Other users expressed their disappointment in the singer – with one critic blasting her for supporting a company “who loves f****** up the sealife/wildlife/planet” in exchange for a fee.

Another user added that she had “signed a deal with the devil” and had “wasted her talent by selling out.”

Hudson is joined in the video by Steve Aoki, Brazilian singer Luan Santana, Steve Aoki, China’s Tan WeiWei and Yemi Alade. Critics of the Shell campaign believe the oil company should concentrate on global issues rather than focusing on celebrities.

Meanwhile, fans flocked to Twitter to praise Hudson’s addition to the ITV reboot of “The Voice,” which also features Tom Jones, Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am.