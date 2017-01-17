*It shouldn’t surprise you to learn that it looks like Donald Trump has a trick or two up his sleeve regarding who’s been booked to perform at a couple of his inaugural balls.

However, the committee is not releasing any names because it’s feared they might get a lot a static and get cold feet.

According to sources connected to the inauguration, the 2 events are the Freedom Ball and the Liberty Ball, both of which will take place at the D.C. Walter E. Washington Convention Center, says TMZ.

The committee, we’re told, now knows the drill. Performers like Jennifer Holliday accept the invite but then get cold feet after fans and others go on the attack. So the committee is doing everything possible to keep the names under wraps. We’re told Trump will attend and speak at both balls and do a “first dance” with Melania.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Paul Anka was going to sing a modified, stylized version of “My Way” for the first dance, but had to back out because of an ongoing child custody trial.

Tickets will go on sale for $50 each.