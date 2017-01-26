*A woman who posted racist material on social media while working on Donald Trump’s campaign is now part of the president’s administration.

Teresa UnRue, who worked as a graphic designer and field organizer for Trump’s South Carolina advance team, will now be joining the Department of Education, according to an internal email obtained by The Huffington Post.

The email, sent to career Education Department employees by Phil Rosenfelt, who will serve as acting secretary of the department, and Jason Botel, new White House adviser for education, lists members of Trump’s “new administration team” and notes their “varied backgrounds in policy, communications, and finance.”

A week before the Republican National Convention, UnRue made headlines for posting a video on her Facebook page showing a black man eating fried chicken. In the clip, the man asks why fellow African-Americans are mad about slavery and says, “Y’all weren’t no damn slaves.”

UnRue captioned the video: “Had me crack’n up!! Thank you! Please share this with people.”

The email to Education Department employees does not describe what role UnRue will play at the department.

According to HuffPost, UnRue’s Facebook posts consist primarily of videos and pro-Trump posts. Some called then-President Barack Obama a “terrorist” or charged that he should be arrested for “murder and treason.”