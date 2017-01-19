Besides mollifying the LGBTQ community — wary of conservative Republicans and of Trump — dancing with Jenner could mend fences within the party.

According to Page Six’s Richard Johnson, President-elect Donald Trump is being urged by some advisers to save at least one dance, as he celebrates his inauguration on Friday night, for a very special Republican lady — Caitlyn Jenner.

And as far as Caitlyn is concerned, all she wants to do is help her party:

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I’m here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

“It’s a brilliant idea,” a member of the incoming administration told Johnson.

Here’s the rest of the report:

Besides mollifying the LGBTQ community — wary of conservative Republicans in general, and of Trump in particular — dancing with Jenner could mend fences within the party.

“Time heals all wounds,” one GOPer pointed out.

Bruce Jenner was a stalwart Republican long before the parent of six (10 if you count stepkids) transitioned into Caitlyn.

“The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” the Republican said. “A picture is worth a thousand tweets.”

Jenner’s publicist said, “Can’t deal in hypotheticals. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Also among the throngs at the inauguration will be Rowanne Brewer Lane, who dated Trump in 1990, and blasted the New York Times in May for mischaracterizing their relationship.

“They spun it to where it appeared negative. I did not have a negative experience with Donald Trump,” Brewer Lane said. “He never offended me in any way. He was very gracious.”

We think it’s a brilliant idea! Just the thing that Trump needs to solidify his image as a president for ALL the people. Yeah, right. But still we’d love to see Donald and Caitlyn sashaying around the dance floor, holding each other closely. Who knows, they might even share a kiss. 🙂 We can only hope for such a moment. Great advice, advisers.