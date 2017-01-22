

*We can only wonder why Donald Trump is not bitching and moaning and blaming the media or whoever for his inaugural TV ratings that were LESS than those for Presidents Reagan and Obama’s first inaugurations.

Maybe it’s because he took solace in the fact that his 31 million was better than Barack Obama’s second term (2013) numbers. He’ll take a victory over Barack Obama any way he can get it.

“Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago,” the former reality-television star posted to Twitter on Sunday morning.

By the numbers, with 31 million viewers, Trump’s television audience came up 7 million short of Obama’s 2009 inauguration. And when compared to Reagan’s 1981 swearing in, it had 11 million fewer viewers.

Hopefully the new president will find satisfaction in knowing that – according to Bloomberg – he attracted a larger audience than former Presidents Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

It should come as no surprise that Fox News had the largest television audience, with 8.4 million viewers between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. NBC averaged 5.8 million viewers, ABC 4.9 million and CBS had an audience of 4.6 million.

The numbers also show that CNN had an average of 2.5 million viewers while MSNBC had 1.35 million viewers during the same time slot, reports Bloomberg.