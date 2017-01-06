*Season 10 of TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series “Unsung“ continues with a profile on 2017 Grammy-nominee Fat Joe on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Special guests, family and friends such as 50 Cent, Remy Ma, Swizz Beats, Cool & Dre, Scott Storch, and DJ Khaled will offer insights and reflections on the personal and professional journey of the American rapper.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this show, which has covered so many amazing legends,” said Fat Joe. “I’ve wanted to be on Unsung for years because it’s about recognizing those who are underrated. That’s me!”

Joseph Cartagena, better known as Fat Joe, has spent two decades as the CEO and flagship artist for Terror Squad Entertainment, while changing the game for Latinos in hip hop. Growing up on the hard streets of the south Bronx, he first made his name as a serious drug hustler known as Joe Crack then turned toward setting the events of his life to music.

His first single, “Flow Joe,” put him on the map, and a string of R&B flavored singles showed his ability to find the sweet spot between hard core raps and gently flavored, danceable grooves. Along the way he became a mentor and producer for a raft of other talents, including Remy Ma and Big Pun. But Pun’s sudden death sent Fat Joe into an emotional tailspin – the first of several personal challenges that included a high profile beef with 50 Cent – and a stint in prison for tax evasion. Yet after 20 years in the game, he’s still scaling the charts.

Through first-hand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode of TV One’s signature series weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight. The poignant stories of Unsung offer insight into the trials and triumphs faced in both private and public forums.

Unsung is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland is Co-Executive Producer. For TV One, Jubba Seyyid is Executive in Charge of Production and Sr. Director of Programming; Robyn Arrington Greene is Vice President, Original Programming and Production; and D’Angela Proctor is Head of Original Programming and Production.

