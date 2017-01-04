*SILVER SPRING, MD. — TV One’s NewsOne Now closed out 2016 with all quarters up year-over-year, resulting in a record-setting year for the African American targeted news show among P25-54.

In 2016 NewsOne Now ranked as a Top 3 Cable news program in its time slot among African American P25-54.

In addition, the network’s special extended broadcast during the week of Dec. 12-16 resulted in a week-to-week increase among P25-54 (+16%) and was a Top 5 Week in 4Q16 among P2+, W2+, P25-54, W25-54, P18-34 and W18-34.

Hosted by Managing Editor Roland S. Martin, NewsOne Now has returned on the heels of this success with all-new live shows every weekday (Monday-Friday) as of Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7-8 a.m. ET.

TV One’s NewsOne Now, the only daily television news program dedicated to black viewers, offers in-depth coverage in news, politics, entertainment, and sports, and features regular discussions tackling the news of the day and current events affecting the African American community. Special daily segments, such as “Wisdom from Next Generation Voices,” feature a vast array of public affairs officers, politicians, lawyers, strategists, civil rights activists and more.

For more information about NewsOne Now and Martin, visit www.tvone.tv and www.newsone.com, and check out TV One’s YouTube Channel. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using #NewsOneNow and can engage with Martin daily via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Periscope (@rolandsmartin).

Martin is available as a political analyst and commentator to discuss issues affecting the black community, including the rise of the “alt-right” movement, criminal justice reform, veteran affairs, public education, and employment opportunities for minorities. He is also available to reflect on notable news, stories and current events. To schedule an interview or appearance, please contact Brandii Toby-Leon of TV One’s publicity department.

Source: Nielsen TV Toolbox; L+3; Program Report. Further qualifications available upon request.

