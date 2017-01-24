*TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series “Unsung” continues with a feature on the soulful R&B crooner Lenny Williams on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Insights from family and friends are provided by MC Hammer, David E. Talbert, Lionel Bea, Larry Graham and Comedian Luenell.

With a soulful sound unmatched by anyone in the ‘70s, Lenny Williams transitioned from promising Oakland preacher to R&B star. He first burst on the music scene as the lead singer for the legendary horn band, Tower of Power.

Following a string of hits, including “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?,” he left the band — a risk that didn’t immediately pay off. After years of struggling, Williams hit his stride and peppered the charts with solo hits, and he would record one of the greatest love songs ever—the radio classic, “‘Cause I Love You.”

But when the hits stopped coming, Williams fought to keep his career and dreams alive.

Unsung is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland is Co-Executive Producer.

For TV One, Jubba Seyyid is Executive in Charge of Production and Sr. Director of Programming; Robyn Arrington Greene is Vice President, Original Programming and Production; and D’Angela Proctor is Head of Original Programming and Production.

