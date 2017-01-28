*Tyler Perry Studios plans to expand its operations in southwest Atlanta, an executive with the company said in a statement this week. The company is also casting… details about roles listed below, via AJC.com:

What are they looking for?

Casting is for a man, 5’10” or taller, to portray a painter. You’ll need to be able to speak English and Spanish, and you’ll get to interact with the main cast.

When are they filming?

Filming will be in Atlanta during the week of Feb. 13.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $64 for eight hours of work.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to [email protected] with the subject line PAINTER. Include your name, age, height, weight, clothing sizes and a recent photo.

President Barack Obama is about to come into some serious cash when his memoir drops… historians predict.

“There’s no doubt Obama’s memoir will go for more than any president’s has ever gone,” says Esther Newberg, co-head of ICM Partners’ publishing unit.

George W. Bush got $7 million for 2010’s “Decision Points” (which sold more than 2.6 million copies), and Bill Clinton got $15 million for 2001’s “My Life” (sales of 2.2 million), per THR.

Princeton University presidential historian Julian Zelizer predicts Obama’s advance and sales will top both: “There is broader fascination with Obama, from conservatives who really hate him as well as liberals who deeply admire what he did.”

Meanwhile, wife Michelle could “easily” surpass the $8 million Hillary Clinton got in 2000 for her memoir.