*Yesterday I received a message from Uber founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick. As a member of his Uber driving team, it’s not rare to receive messages from “Travis” but this one was especially sensitive because it is in response to something…or should I say someone… that has our entire country up in arms right now.

Donald Trump and his “Temporary Immigration Travel Ban.”

As is the case with any entrepreneur, any businessman, such a dramatic stance as Trump’s decision to halt all movement of immigrants coming to this country; and threatening to stop those who reside here but travel back home from returning not only has devastating humanistic effects, but profound effects on business as well.

Many Uber staff members are immigrants — drivers and technicians.

But the email is in direct support of drivers. So Uber has decided to take a stand and assist those affected by the ban.

No matter what some will undoubtedly see as a ‘hidden agenda,’ (hey, he’s a businessman but does that make him any less human?) I already applaud the gesture.

Here is the email I received from Travis Kalanick.

