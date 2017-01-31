Gregory Edwards appointed to Executive Vice President / Chief Operating Officer – Matilda Ivey takes on SVP / Director of Client Services Role

*NEW YORK — UniWorld Group, Inc. (UWG), the country’s longest-standing, full-service, multicultural marketing agency, has announced two new executive promotions. Gregory Edwards has been promoted to Executive Vice President / Chief Operating Officer and Matilda Ivey has been appointed to SVP / Director of Client Services.

Greg, who joined UWG in 2014, will continue to oversee direct management of the Ford and Lincoln business. He is a results-oriented marketing executive with over 25 years of brand marketing experience. With a proven background that includes omni-channel, digital media and product development, Greg always sees bigger, strategic ideas as the true catalyst to business growth and the foundation of any comprehensive growth plan. Having solid respect for what it takes to get the job done, from the front line to the C-suite, he has developed advertising and marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Frito Lay, Quaker and Gerber, to name a few. Previously, Greg worked for the Leo Burnett Group, where he provided insight on newly acquired client Intel and sustained growth on existing agency clients, including Samsung, McDonald’s and Allstate.

As COO, Greg’s focus will be to continue UWG’s pursuit of excellence as a multicultural marketing and brand-building resource, working with staff members on efficiencies and streamlining the agency’s processes, as well as providing leadership impact that enhances development.

Matilda Ivey, who rejoined the agency in 2014, has been promoted to SVP / Director of Client Services. She is a senior advertising professional with 15+ years of experience in building and leading integrated marketing campaigns across a broad category of Fortune 100 clients. Her passion for cultural curiosity has led to a hybrid career that started in creative as a copywriter and transitioned to account management and strategic planning roles. She has expertise within the total multicultural market space, assisting brands in capturing the burgeoning $4 trillion opportunity among Asian American, African American, Hispanic American and LGBTQ segments.

Within the multicultural space, Matilda has worked at agencies such as Matlock Advertising, Walton Isaacson and Vigilante, developing multichannel engagement programs covering traditional, social, experiential and new digital platforms. Some of her client experience includes BellSouth, BMW, Colgate Palmolive, CVS/Pharmacy, JPMorgan Chase, Marriott International, Lexus, Sprint and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Matilda will continue to provide strategic leadership to the client services and business development teams, building on existing brand relationships while facilitating new partnerships and revenue opportunities. She will continue to lead Colgate-Palmolive, The Home Depot, US Marines, Pfizer and the City Parks Foundation, among others. In her expanded role, she will also manage the Integrated Communications (media, PR, branded entertainment) and Project Management departments.

In partnership, Matilda and Greg will synergize and integrate all offices, client structure and best practices to drive increased growth and prosperity for the agency and its clients.

“It’s undeniable that both Greg and Matilda have helped further UWG’s UniCultural approach to understanding consumer identity beyond just race or ethnicity,” says Monique L. Nelson, Chair and CEO of UWG. “As our culture and our industry continue to evolve, I am proud to have executive leadership that deeply understands cultural nuances and how they impact the way people view and interact with products, brands and causes. This is the UniWorld difference.”

About UniWorld Group, Inc.

Founded in 1969, UniWorld Group, Inc., is the longest-standing, full-service, multicultural marketing agency in the United States. The agency continues to be a trendsetter, poised to connect forward-thinking brands to the more than $3 trillion spending power of multicultural consumers, while pushing the envelope with innovative ideas and fresh solutions for the general market. UWG’s scope has expanded through a strategic alliance with WPP, one of the world’s largest communication service groups. For more information, visit www.uwg.is.

