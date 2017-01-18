*NBC’s most buzzed-about new series “This Is Us” will stick around for at least two more seasons.

In the announcement, which made on Wednesday at Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke also revealed that seasons 2 and 3 will contain 18 episodes each.

The dramedy starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown premiered to strong numbers in September to go along with its critical praise.

It is the top-rated new series in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo, and the fall finale on Dec. 6 drew a 4.9 in the demo and 16.4 million viewers including DVR playback, according to People.com. It’s also NBC’s most-watched scripted show in the Tuesday-at-9 p.m. time slot in more than seven years.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC, with the season 1 finale slated to air in early March.