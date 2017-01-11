*USC Annenberg, in conjunction with ABC, is hosting an advanced screening of the ABC special, “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America” at USC’s Wallis Annenberg Hall tonight (Jan 11) beginning at 4:30 p.m. PST.

A panel discussion will follow at 6 p.m. with producers and artists from the two-hour special that airs Thursday night (Jan 12) on ABC at 9 PM EST. The discussion will be streamed live to students at Howard University, allowing them to ask questions of the panel participants. This is the first collaboration of this type between the two universities.

The discussion will also be streamed via Facebook Live on USC Annenberg’s Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. PST; 9 p.m. EST.

“Annenberg was thrilled to host the screening celebrating the accomplishments of African-American musicians and artists and their contributions to the cultural landscape,” said USC Professor and event moderator Miki Turner. “We are also especially honored to be sharing this evening with the students of Howard University and hope that this is the first of many future virtual collaborations.”

World-renowned dignitaries, athletes and artists from around the globe came together for the program filmed at the Kennedy Center in conjunction with the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall.

The special features music, dance and dramatic readings by a wide range of stage and screen actors. The executive producers are Don Mischer and Quincy Jones, along with Don Mischer Productions’ Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare.

Artists featured in the program include Angela Bassett, Dave Chappelle, Chuck D., Doug E. Fresh, Savion Glover, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Elijah Kelley, Janelle Monae, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer, Chris Tucker, Jesse Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Patti Austin, Christina Aguilera, Alvin Ailey Dancers, Angela Bassett, Jon Batiste, Shirley Caesar, Chloe x Halle, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Cynthia Erivo, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Dave Grohl with Trouble Funk, Herbie Hancock, Gladys Knight, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, NeYo and Usher.

Below, Oprah Winfrey talks about some of the performances from the show: