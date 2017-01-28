*If you’re a fan of James Brown and you miss seeing him in action, we’ve got a hella treat for you featuring Usher.

It went down earlier this month when the celebration that took place back in September of the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington D.C was aired on ABC in a special called “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America.”

Usher did an incredible tribute to Brown which included his iconic songs “Papa’s Gotta Brand New Bag,” “I Feel Good,” “Say It Loud I’m Black And I’m Proud,” and “Get On Up (Sex Machine).” As well doing the Godfather of Soul proud with his singing, Usher, a talented dancer like Brown, also incorporated JB’s signature moves, including the famed “jazz split.”

Watch Usher movin’ and groovin’ like Mr. Dynamite above!

Pure talent and 🔥! Everyone please go listen to #Pigment by @HERMusicx. One of my fav artists of the year! 💙 https://t.co/Ly9gjfXPDn pic.twitter.com/SGIIbOp0kJ — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 24, 2016

In other music news, R&B artist H.E.R. is back on the scene with the brand new single titled “Pigment.” And would you believe that none other than Usher is a big fan? Yes he is. In fact, he took to Twitter to sing her praises:

We have to be honest in that she, er H.E.R. is not blowing us away with the “Pigment” tune with her vocals, per se, as but her thought-provoking and raw lyrics will definitely keep you plugged.

As singersroom points out, H.E.R. is the perfect example of a talented artist succeeding without selling out or getting naked. If the music is good, people will listen.

H.E.R. will follow up the No. 1 iTunes Vol. 1 EP with Vol. 2 in 2017.

