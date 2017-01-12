*(Via Broncos Wire) – The Denver Broncos have named Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph their new head coach, executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway announced on Wednesday. Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, Joseph received a four-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Joseph, 44, beat out Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who also interviewed for the position. Joseph’s first order of business will be building his coaching staff.

Mike McCoy, who was fired by the San Diego Chargers as head coach following their season finale, and Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave will interview with the team on Thursday, according to Schefter. McCoy and Musgrave are candidates to replace Rick Dennison, who is not expected to be retained as offensive coordinator.

