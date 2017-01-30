*Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title after her 6-4, 6-4 victory over her sister Venus, who gave her a congratulatory hug after the match.

With her record seventh Australian title, she has now moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era, per thejasminebrand.com. The site also notes that this was Serena’s seventh win in nine all-Williams Grand Slam finals, and the first since Wimbledon in 2009. It was also Venus Williams’ first trip back to a major final in 7 ½ years.

“I’ve been chasing it for a really long time,” Williams said about her record 23rd win. “When it got on my radar, I knew I had an opportunity to get there, and I’m here. It’s a great feeling. No better place to do it than Melbourne.”

Serena has won 15 majors since last losing to Venus in a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2008. This latest win puts her back at the top ranking, which she lost in September after 186 straight weeks when Angelique Kerber won the U.S. Open.

“That’s my little sister, guys,” Venus Williams said, pointing at Serena during the post-match ceremony.



“Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23,” Venus Williams said about her sister’s win. “I have been there right with you. Some of them I lost right there against you. I guess that’s weird, but it’s been an awesome thing. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that. And all the time I couldn’t be there, wouldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there. I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me.”





To: The GOAT From: The GOAT A video posted by espn (@espn) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:02am PST

After her win, Serena received a pair of custom-made shoes from former NBA star Michael Jordan.

