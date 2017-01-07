

*Check out an early, early look at Executive Producer Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner 2049” from Warner Bros. starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. It’s scheduled for release in October, 2017

The clip opens with a voiceover by Harrison Ford, alluding to the original film.

“Replicants are like any other machine. They’re either a benefit or a hazard,” he says as his character, Rick Deckard. “If they’re a benefit, it’s not my problem.”

The video then shifts to Ryan Gosling and his yet unknown character. Is he there to hunt down replicants? Seems that way.

“I did your job once,” Deckard tells Gosling’s character. “I was good at it.”

“Things were simpler then,” Gosling’s character replies.

THE SYNOPSIS:

Sci Fi Thriller. Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writer: Based on characters from the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, Story by Hampton Fancher, Screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green

Producers: Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Bud Yorkin, Cynthia Yorkin

Executive Producers: Ridley Scott, Tim Gamble, Frank Giustra, Yale Badick, Val Hill, Bill Carraro

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto

