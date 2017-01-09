Excerpt from NewsMax article “Obama’s Celebrity Overshadowed Black America’s Struggle” :

President Obama’s rise happened in the shadow of The Cosby Show, relied on the praise of Jay-Z, and quite literally started through the very arms of Oprah Winfrey. A nation that had been fans of Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson, quickly became enamored with the man known as Barack Obama.

The cult of celebrity was our lens for normalizing Obama’s differences, and ultimately the way we all made him just like us. …

Playing on the tropes about black life President Obama reportedly told Israel’s Prime Minister “I’m the African-American son of a single mother, and I live here, in this house. I live in the White House.”

What he failed to also tell the world leader is that he had inherited $500,000 in stock from his white grandmother due to what we often frame as white privilege, and that he likely received legacy admission access to Harvard because his father had received a master's degree in economics from the school in 1965.