*Oscar nominee and fresh SAG Award winner Viola Davis will delve into racially-tinged subject matter for her next film, which she has landed alongside Oscar winner Julia Roberts.

The pair will co-lead an adaptation of “Small Great Things,” according to Deadline.com. Rights to the popular Jodi Picoult novel have been acquired by Amblin Partners.

The plot follows Ruth, a labor/delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital but is told not to touch the baby of a couple who are white supremacists. Ruth, who has 20 years experience with newborns, is a widow whose husband was killed in Afghanistan and whose son is an honor student. When the couple’s baby dies and Ruth is the only one present, she is taken to court by the couple.

A screenwriter has yet to be hired for the adaptation, Deadline notes. The plan is to put the project through the DreamWorks Pictures’ label.

Picoult previously had her novel My Sister’s Keeper adapted for the 2009 Nick Cassavettes film. Her novel Sing You Home is also headed to the big screen through producers Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman; and she is credited as a writer on the drama Change of Heart, which is with Cynthia Shelton Droke.