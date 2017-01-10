*Vivica A. Fox is finally addressing comments she made about her new Lifetime series “Vivica’s Black Magic” that were perceived as anti-gay.

“I’ve been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way,” Fox, 52, wrote in response to an Instagram comment saying that she was against her dancers performing for gays.

The controversy started with her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show last week, when hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy asked if gay guys go to their shows. Vivica’s response was a definitive: “Hell nah.”

When Charlamagne suggested, “Money is money, though,” Vivica looked at him and simply said, “No.”

She went on to explain that “there’s no need” for her strippers to dance for gay men. “They dance for women. It’s called the Ultimate Girls’ Night Out” for a reason.”

In her apology, Fox said: “My show has already been taped and I was just doing something for the ladies but all are welcome to enjoy Vivica’s Black Magic Show! It’s HAWT… I’m all about LOVE not HATE dawling!”