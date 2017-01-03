*Brace yourselves. “Steve Harvey” is bringing to daytime three of the male exotic dancers from Vivica A. Fox’s new Lifetime show “Vivica’s Black Magic,” which premieres tomorrow, Jan. 4 at 10/9C).

Today (Jan. 3), Steve welcomes his long-time friend, actress, producer and entrepreneur with a look at her latest TV gig, which follows Vivica and her girl squad as they assemble “the most elite group of black exotic male dancers in the nation” (and White Chocolate) with the goal of landing a spot on the Vegas strip.

Watch a sneak peek of their performance below.

Also during today’s episode, Vivica sits down with Steve to talk about her own life, including her role on Fox’s “Empire” and what it’s like playing the sister of Taraji P. Henson’s character Cookie.

Watch below:

Backstage, Vivica takes the hot seat in a game of Sorry Not Sorry. The topics:

● Spending Too Much on New Clothes?

● Dating 50 Cent?

● Slamming Donald Trump?

● Appearing on Celebrity Apprentice?

Watch below: