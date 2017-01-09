*It seems Vivica A. Fox‘s mouth has put her on a collision course with the man who her male stripper reality show possible.

Jean-Claude LaMarre is said to be distancing himself from the actress after she said gay men aren’t welcome at the strip shows.

In case you forgot or didn’t know, it was Jean-Claude LaMarre who cast Auntie Viv for his movie “Chocolate City” … which led to her spinning off ‘Black Magic’ into a TV show.

The problem apparently came as a result of her comments while she was promoting the show last week on “The Breakfast Club” when she strongly objected to the suggestion gays were coming out to see her strippers.

As she put it … “Hell no!”

She went on to explain that it’s sub-titled “The Ultimate Girls Night Out”

But apparently that’s not what LaMarre wants to hear. He told TMZ …

“The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. All are welcomed.” He added, “Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show.”

LaMarre will remain an executive producer on the reality show, and made it clear he wants ‘Black Magic’ to succeed — he just doesn’t want to work with Vivica anymore.

We guess we don’t exactly know how these things work ’cause we wanna know how you remain executive producer on a show and NOT work with your partner?