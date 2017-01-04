*During a visit to “The Wendy Williams Show,” Vivica A Fox revealed that she and her ex lover 50 Cent have buried the hatchet after an unexpected run in at a New York Knicks game, VH1.com reports.

“I walked right to him. It is so time for this thing to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth,” the actress said. “I walked over to him and said, ’Happy New Year.’”

After Wendy and the crowd react to the news, Fox responds, “someone has to be the bigger person.”

She also reveals that she and her ex spoke privately about their rocky relationship. “I told him last night, ’We were not meant to be together, but I will always have love for you.’”

“Listen,” she added, “I know you guys don’t know it, but I will always have love for him. As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said that he was literally like my true love… I hated to have to beef with him.”

Watch the full clip below of Fox discussing her meeting with 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, Vivica’s Black Magic show about an exotic male revue premieres on Lifetime this week.

“We’re going to be delivering fantasy,” Fox says in a preview. “And I’m going to work these boys like they’ve never been worked before.”

“I am sacrificing a lot to get us to Vegas,” she says about her exotic male dancers known as Black Magic. Hundreds of men auditioned for a spot but only 8 make the final cut. According to eonline.com, there’s Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire, Alvester Martin, Jonathan “Heat” Martinez, Greg “White Chocolate” Jackson, Mike “Profit the Problem” Strong, Steven “Charm” Beck, Andrew “Penetration” Williams and Christian “Slo-Motion” Dennis.

The sexy reality series kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m.