*Vivica A. Fox may be surrounded by a bevy of delicious men, but that doesn’t mean she’s getting cozy with any of them.

The actress has dismissed rumors that she’s hooking up with one (or more) or the male strippers who are competing against each other in her new Lifetime series.

The 52-year-old actress says she is single and still looking for a decent, mature man.

“I’d like to meet a nice partner… someone that’s fun, that’s outgoing, that’s got a great sense of humor, that likes to travel and takes good care of himself,” she tells Access Hollywood Live.

READ RELATED STORY: Angela Bassett: The ‘Reel’ Deal as the American Black Film Institute Pays her Tribute

Vivica previously dated rapper 50 Cent and local Atlanta businessman Omar “Slim” White. As for dating younger guys, Vivica says, “I’m trying to date older… I’m trying to find me a nice gentleman; that’ll be lovely.”

Fox and 50 recently made peace after running into each other at a New York Knicks game.

“I walked to him and I said, ‘Happy New Year,'” she told Wendy Williams. “It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth.”

Fox has also apologized to the LGBT community after saying the male strippers in her new Las Vegas-bound revue don’t dance for gay men.

Appearing on “The Breakfast Club” last Friday, Fox told the hosts “Hell no!” when asked if gays could attend her new all-male strip that’s featured in her new reality series “Vivica’s Black Magic.”

When pressed further as to why, Fox responded “Because there’s no need to. They dance for women. It’s called ‘The Ultimate Girls Night Out’ for a reason.”

Following the backlash, including from the show’s co-producer Jean-Claude LaMarre, Fox backpedaled and apologized to the LGBT community in an Instagram comment.