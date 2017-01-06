*Vivica A. Fox stopped by “The Breakfast Club” to discuss her new Lifetime series “Vivica’s Black Magic,” which will see her putting together a new business venture — an exotic male revue known as Black Magic.

During the discussion with Fox and a couple of the dancers Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy asked if gay guys go to their shows.

Their question was met with a thundering “No!” from Vivica, as she put it … her show is not for the gays.

The actress, producer and entrepreneur also told ABC7 Chicago that she is “putting her name, her money and her reputation on the line to give women a night they will never forget.”

Meanwhile, tennis champ Serena Williams waited a week before showing off her massive new engagement ring.

Williams posted a pic of her rock and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple announced their engagement last week but Serena held off on showing off the ring until now.