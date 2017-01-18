*During a concert in Athens, Georgia Tuesday night, Waka Flocka Flame spotted someone in the crowd wearing a red Donald Trump shirt and stopped the show cold.

What happened next has gone viral. Footage from the audience shows the rapper pointing to the shirt and calling for it to be taken off the fan and handed to him.

After grabbing the shirt, Waka Flocka promptly pulled down his pants, exposing his naked butt cheeks, and used the shirt as a piece of toilet paper before spiking it on the dirty stage floor.

Tell us how you really feel!

Watch below: