*The out-of-control, caught on camera behaviors of many law enforcement officers have civilians wondering if it might be better to just do away with the “service” and let us take our chances with the criminals.

The internet, in unison with widespread cellphone access, has successfully brought what always transpired in the dark into light, and African American filmmakers are using their skills to put these issues on blast towards a positive solution.

Enter the documentary ‘Walking While Black, L.O.V.E. is the Answer.’

An official 2017 selection of the Pan African Film Festival, and inspired by personal experiences, director-producer AJ Ali teamed up with Oscar-winning cinematographer Errol Webber (“Music By Prudence”) on this powerful film about reconciliation and exercising the act of love.

Read more, watch the official trailer and purchase tickets at EURThisNthat.