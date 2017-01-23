*On Monday (01-23-17), the Obamas – former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama – have booked up outta Palm Springs after a weekend stay.

We don’t know if they had planned to be there longer or if the almost non-stop drenching rain played its part in cutting short their visit. They are now in the Caribbean.

Here’s what the Daily Mail is reporting:

An eight-vehicle motorcade left the home of Spanish Ambassador James Costos and his partner Michael Smith, where the Obamas had been staying, around 10am and headed to a private terminal next to Palm Springs International Airport.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle blocked traffic in both directions on Highway 111 as the motorcade sped to the airport.

Once there former First Lady Michelle was seen boarding a private jet owned by Sir Richard Branson.

The aircraft was waiting on the tarmac next to the Signature Flight Support as the motorcade pulled in just before 11am.

It was later revealed to have filed a flight plan to the British Virgin Islands’ main airport. Branson’s private island of Necker is part of the Caribbean archipelago.

By the way, Branson has been a vocal proponent of Obamacare, and a longtime Obama supporter. He’s also involved in a slew of socially conscious causes, including deep concerns over climate change … one of President Obama’s passions, TMZ reported. Just 2 days ago Branson posted a pic of himself and the former president.

Get the full story and LOTS of pics of President Obama at Daily Mail.