*Apparently Charlie Sheen is still not over his very public spat he had with Rihanna back in 2014. He went in on her via his Twitter account for supposedly refusing to meet his then fiancée, Scottine Sheen (formerly Brett Rossi) during a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

He sent a request to Rihanna’s table to ask if he could introduce Scottine that was declined, citing too many paparazzi outside.

A miffed Sheen later tweeted: “oh and [Rihanna], Halloween isn’t for a while. but good on you for testing out your costume in public. it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer, as in: none.”

He continued, “See ya on the way down (we always do) and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you. Clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who’ve gone before you. I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant.”

Flash forward to when Charlie put in an appearance Wednesday night (01-11-17) on “Watch What Happens Live” he asked about the feud with Rihanna. After pausing for a sec, Sheen, 51, shot back with this bullseye:

“Oh, that bitch. Umm. No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense,” Charlie said.

Dayuuuum. Still hurts, huh, Charlie?

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who used to be thin-skinned like Donald Trump and would be backatcha in a heartbeat, is no longer like Trump and has so far ignored Charlie’s latest diss. Good for her. But, we shall see.

In the meantime, if you haven’t already, check out Sheen’s snippy comment above.