*Now is a fitting time for music fans of all ages to come see the return of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, a success story that was born at a time when the nation was re-defining its values, much like the present time.

Songs like Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, My Girl, Ball of Confusion, Higher Ground and Signed, Sealed, Delivered gave us hope then, and gives us hope now.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL invites you to bring your family and friends to rekindle the hope, the love and the inspiration of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.

For the next few weeks, fans of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL are invited to celebrate the message of love and inspiration by posting photos, videos and other tributes to the artists and legends who have carried that message over the years, across multiple generations.

The social and political landscapes from which MOTOWN has always drawn its influence is ideal material for discussion on local radio and television programs, as well as for engaging conversations within youth groups and music students. This is an opportunity to voice the impact that Berry Gordy’s legendary company has had on them.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Dates: JANUARY 31 – FEBRUARY 12, 2017

Theatre: HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Performance Schedule: Tuesday – Friday at 8pm Saturday at 2pm & 8pm Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Opening Night: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 8pm Individual Tickets: Individual tickets start at $35 Ticket prices subject to change without notice.

Parental Advisory: Ages 10 and up Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.

Tickets: Online: HollywoodPantages.com or Ticketmaster.com Phone: 1-800-982-2787

In Person: Hollywood Pantages Box Office (opens daily at 10am) and all Ticketmaster Outlets

Description: MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, with a book by Motown Founder Berry Gordy and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

Now, experience it live on stage in the record-breaking smash hit MOTOWN THE MUSICAL! MOTOWN THE MUSICAL has been called “More than a Broadway show. A celebration of music that transformed America!” by CBS Sunday Morning News.