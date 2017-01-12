*President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a White House farewell celebration of the Scranton, PA native.

It happened as POTUS was paying tribute to his VP, praising him as an “extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.”

“For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to ask the military aide to join us on stage,” Obama said in the ceremony. “For my final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Biden reacted with shock and fought back tears. Obama said the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the “bromance” between them.

Noting that Biden’s career is “nowhere close to finished,” Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.

Watch below: